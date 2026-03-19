MHT CET 2026 Introduces Dual Admit Card System; Students To Get Two Hall Tickets For The First Time

Mumbai, March 19: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced that the aspirants appearing for the CET 2026 exams will be issued two separate admit cards: one provisional and one final. The initiative is part of the steps being taken to make the examination process more transparent and student-friendly.

The CET examinations for the 2026-27 academic year for 17 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses have been scheduled to take place between March 24 and May 16.

Two-step admit card system introduced

As per the new process, the candidate would be issued a provisional admit card, 8 to 10 days before their respective exams. The provisional admit card would let the candidate know the district and city in which their allotted test centre is located.

The final admit card would be released 3 to 4 days before the test and would include the details of the test centre, the centre code, name, and full address. Students have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned and ensure they download the final admit card before appearing for the exam.

Officials said the move is aimed at giving students clarity in advance while also allowing the CET Cell to streamline centre allocations.

Provisional admit cards released for select courses

In the meantime, the provisional admit cards for courses like MPEd, MEd, and M.HMCT have already been made available on the candidate’s login portal.

The MPEd examination has already been scheduled from March 24, with approximately 2,525 candidates. The MEd exam is set to start on March 25, attracting 3,985 applicants, while the M.HMCT exam, also from March 25, has 55 registered candidates this year.

The CET Cell has urged all candidates to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions related to the examination.