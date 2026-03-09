MHT CET 2026 Correction Window Opens Today For Law, B.P.Ed & B.Ed-M.Ed Courses At cetcell.mahacet.org; Candidates Can Edit Forms Till March 11

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: The correction window for the B.P.Ed., LLB (3-year), and B.Ed-M.Ed (three-year integrated degree) CET 2026 courses will start today, March 9, according to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. March 11th, 2026 is the deadline for making modifications and paying the registration fee.
In order to make the necessary changes, candidates must log in using the application ID and password they created during the registration process. Corrections should be made prior to the MH CET Law Application Correction deadline, since requests for changes will not be considered after that time.
MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: Steps to Edit Application Form
Once the correction window is open, candidates can make modifications to the application. The MHT CET web portal's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, is the only way to make the adjustment online:
Step 1: Choose "application form."
Step 2: To log in, enter your application number, password, and security pin.
Step 3: Modify the data in the accessible fields to make changes.
Step 4: Save the modifications for later use and print the updated form.
MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: What Can Be Edited and What Cannot Be Edited?
Candidates can check out the following details, which can be edited and cannot be edited:
What Can Be Edited
Candidate’s Name
Date of Birth
Photograph and Signature
Gender
What Cannot Be Edited
Registered Email ID and Mobile Number
Domicile Status and Category (Caste Category)
Reservation Claims (like PwD)
Exam City Preference
Mother’s and Father's Name
Nationality
Uploaded Caste/Validity/Income Certificates
MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: Helpline
If candidates encounter any problems, they can contact the MH CET 2026 Helpdesk via email at Maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com or phone at 022-22016157/59 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).