MHT CET 2026 Correction Window For B.P.Ed, LLB And B.Ed-M.Ed Closes Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check What Can & Cannot Be Edited

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: The correction window for the B.P.Ed., LLB (3-year), and B.Ed-M.Ed (three-year integrated degree) CET 2026 courses will shut tomorrow, March 11, according to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. The deadline for making changes and paying the registration cost is March 11th, 2026.

Candidates must use the application ID and password they generated during the registration process to log in and make the required adjustments. Since requests for revisions will not be taken into consideration after the MH CET Law Application Correction deadline, corrections must be made before that date.

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: Steps to Edit Application Form

Step 1: Candidates can visit the MHT CET web portal's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Choose "application form."

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Modify the data in the accessible fields to make changes.

Step 5: Save the modifications for later use and print the updated form.

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: What Can Be Edited and What Cannot Be Edited?

Candidates can check out the following details, which can be edited and cannot be edited:

Editable field

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Gender

Non-editable field

Registered Email ID and Mobile Number

Domicile Status and Category (Caste Category)

Reservation Claims (like PwD)

Exam City Preference

Mother’s and Father's Name

Nationality

Uploaded Caste/Validity/Income Certificates

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: Helpline

Candidates can reach the MH CET 2026 Helpdesk by phone at 022-22016157/59 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by email at Maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com if they run into any issues.