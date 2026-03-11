MHT CET 2026 Correction Window Concludes Today For B.P.Ed., LLB, And B.Ed-M.Ed; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields Here

MHT CET 2026 Correction Window: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell will be closing the correction window for B.P.Ed., LLB (3-year), and B.Ed-M.Ed (three-year integrated degree) CET 2026 courses today, i.e., March 11, 2026. The application fee window will also be closing today.

In order to make changes to the application form, candidates will have to login via the application ID and password. Candidates can change or correct errors in specific fields such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender.

Candidates can reach the MH CET 2026 Helpdesk by phone at 022-22016157/59 (11 a.m.) or by email at Maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com if they run into any issues until 5 p.m.

MH CET Law 2026: How to Modify the Application

Candidates can check out the steps below to edit the application form:

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET web portal's official website.

Step 2: Click on "application form."

Step 3: Log in using your security pin, password, and application number.

Step 4: Make adjustments by editing or changing the data in the available fields.

Step 5: Print the updated form and save the changes for future use.

MH CET Law 2026: What Can Be Edited and What Cannot Be Edited?

Applicants can check out the following details, which can check the editable fields and non-editable fields.

Editable Fields

Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Gender

Non-Editable Fields

Registered Email ID and Mobile Number

Mother’s and Father's Name

Exam City Preference

Domicile Status and Category (Caste Category)

Reservation Claims (like PwD)

Nationality

Uploaded Caste/Validity/Income Certificates

Check Official Notification Here