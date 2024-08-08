MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List To Be Out Today; What's Next?

Representative Image | Unsplash

On August 8, 2024, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will make available the final merit list for the MHT CET 2024. The merit list is available on the MHT CET official website, fe2024.mahacet.org, for candidates who have enrolled for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024–2025.

Important Dates: What's next?



The applicants' online option form submission and validation using their candidate login from August 9 to August 11, 2024. On August 14, 2024, the CAP Round 1 preliminary allotment will be shown.

From August 16 to August 18, 2024, candidates can accept the offered seat by logging in using their CAP Round I allocation. The candidate is required to independently confirm the seat assignment that was made for him or her in the CAP Round I. To do this, the candidate must accept the declaration made through their login and attest that all of the information they provided in the application form—including qualifying marks, category, gender, and specific reservations—is accurate. They must also certify that any supporting documentation they uploaded is genuine and accurate.

After the first CAP round, applicants can report to the designated institute and confirm their acceptance by providing the necessary paperwork and paying the requisite cost between August 16 and August 18, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to fe2024.mahacet.org, the MHT CET official website.

-On the home page, click the link for the MHT CET 2024 final merit list.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-It will show your initial merit list on the screen.

-Examine the inventory and obtain the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.