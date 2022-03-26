MHT CET 2022 exam to be held from June 3

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2022). CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to June 12, 2022, according to the timetable. Uday Samant, the Education Minister, announced the CET exam schedule on his official Twitter account. "The CET test for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, the technical education department from June 11 to 28, and the art department on June 12 for the academic year 2022-23," Samant tweeted in Marathi. The whole programme is accessible at mahacet.org.

MHT CET is held for two groups of admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, or DPharm courses: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) (PCM). According to the CET Cell's exam pattern, the MHT CET 2022 questions will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. The Maharashtra board's Class 11 syllabus will receive 20% weightage, while the Class 12 syllabus will receive the remaining 80%.

The MHT CET 2022 questions will cover the whole Maharashtra board 2022 syllabus, which includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Questions from the deleted section of the syllabus, on the other hand, will not be asked.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:06 PM IST