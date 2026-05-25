MH CET 5-year LLB 2026 Objection Tracker Open Until Tomorrow; Raise Objections Now At cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET 5-year LLB 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the "Objection Tracker" facility for candidates who appeared for the MAH LLB 5-Year Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026. Through this facility, candidates can raise objections to questions and answer keys published by the examination authority.

The objection tracker is available through candidates' login portals and will remain open until May 26, 2026. Along with the objection facility, the CET Cell has also made the question paper, candidate responses, and provisional answer key available for review.

Candidates who find discrepancies in any question or answer key can submit objections online through their login credentials. No objections submitted via email or any other mode will be accepted.

To challenge a question or answer, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question/objection via the online payment facility in the candidate login.

After the objection window has closed, the CET Cell will review the challenges received and take appropriate action before releasing the final answer key and results.

MH CET 5-year LLB 2026: Important Dates

Objection Tracker Start Date: May 24, 2026

Objection Tracker End Date: May 26, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per question/per objection

Mode of Submission: Online through candidate login only

MH CET 5-year LLB 2026: How To Raise Objections

Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections for the MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the candidate's login portal.

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as the registered email address and password.

Step 4: Choose the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload any supporting documents that are required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit your objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.