MH CET Law 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again For 5-Year LLB Till March 31; No Further Extension Will Be Granted

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: The MH CET Law 2026 registration deadline for the five-year integrated LLB program has once again been extended by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. Candidates who meet the requirements may now apply until March 31, 2026. The notification states that after several requests from students, the 5-year LLB course's application time has been extended.

Direct link for official notification

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Important Dates

Extended Last Date: March 31, 2026

Application Correction Window: Will be notified

Admit Card Release Date: One week before the exam

MH CET Law 2026 Exam Date: May 8, 2026

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Application Fees

General / All India Candidates (Any Category): Rs 1000

OBC / SC / ST / Orphans / Transgender / EWS (Maharashtra Candidates): Rs 800

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph and Signature

Valid email ID and mobile number

Class 10th and 12th graduation mark sheets, and certificates

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Steps to apply

Use the guidelines below to apply for the MH CET Law 2026 5 Year. LLB test:

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Step 2: Choose "CET (Examination) portal for AY 2026" from the homepage to open a new window.

Step 3: Select "New User" to start the registration procedure.

Step 4: To create a password, enter your registered "Email ID" and adhere to the instructions.

Step 5: To obtain login credentials, register on the portal and enter your date of birth.

Step 6: You will receive a password and application number.

Step 7: Re-log in and complete the MH CET Law 2026 5 Year LLB application form using these details.

Step 8: Upload the required files and images.

Step 9: Fill out the application and submit.

Step 10: Save and download the form for your own reference.

Direct link to apply

The official notification stated, no further extension of the application form-filling schedule shall be granted.