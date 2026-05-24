MH CET Law 2026: Objection Window Opens For LL.B-5 Year; Raise Grievances Until May 26

MH CET Law 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the objection-tracking schedule for the LL.B. 5-Year CET 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view their question paper, recorded responses, and official answer key through their candidate login and raise objections, if any, within the specified window.

The objection facility will be available from May 24 to May 26, 2026, after which the portal will be closed and no further grievances will be accepted.

The CET Cell has emphasized that the objection tracker is the only valid channel for raising grievances regarding the examination, and no requests via email or other offline methods will be entertained.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Important Notice

LL.B-5 Year CET 2026

Objection/Grievance raising schedule pic.twitter.com/S9Bf7Gh8Is — STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) May 24, 2026

MH CET Law 2026: Objection Schedule

Objection Tracker Opens: May 24, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 26, 2026

Mode of Submission: Online via candidate login only

Fee: ₹1,000 per question/per objection (non-refundable)

Available Section: “Objection Tracking” in candidate dashboard

Other Modes Allowed: Not permitted (email/physical submissions rejected)

MH CET Law 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Raise Objections

Candidates can submit grievances by following these steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Log in using registered credentials

Step 3: Open the “Objection Tracking” section

Step 4: Select the question you wish to challenge

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required

Step 6: Pay ₹1,000 per objection through online mode

Step 7: Submit before the deadline (May 26, 2026)

MH CET Law 2026: Important Instructions

Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered

Each objection must be submitted individually with the applicable fee

Only objections raised through the official portal will be valid

Candidates should carefully verify questions and answer keys before submitting challenges