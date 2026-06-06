MH CET Law 2026 Final Answer Key Released At cetcell.mahacet.org; Only One Objection Approved

MH CET Law 2026 Final Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final answer key and objection redressal report for the MAH-LLB 5 Years CET 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the integrated five-year law entrance examination can check the final answer key and objection clarification notice on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB 5 Years CET 2026 examination was held on May 8, 2026, in two sessions: morning and evening. Following the exam, on May 22, 2026, the CET Cell launched an objection tracking portal, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answer key.

According to the official notice dated June 4, 2026, candidates submitted a total of 90 objections during both sessions. However, after being reviewed by subject matter experts, only 27 objections were identified as unique.

Only one of the objections raised was approved, prompting an update to the final answer key. The accepted objection came from the Logical and Analytical Reasoning section for Question ID 211158 during the morning shift examination on May 8.

According to the official notification, the revised answer key changes will be incorporated into the result database prior to the preparation of final scorecards.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

MH CET Law 2026 Final Answer Key: Section-wise Objection Details

English: 1 total objection received, involving 1 unique question ID; no objection was approved.

General Knowledge: 16 objections were raised across 2 unique question IDs; no changes were made.

Legal Aptitude: Candidates submitted 19 objections covering 7 unique question IDs; all objections were rejected.

Logical and Analytical: A total of 52 objections were filed for 16 unique question IDs; only 1 objection was approved, and the answer key was updated.

Mathematical Aptitude: 2 objections were received for 1 unique question ID; no objection was accepted.

Overall: The CET Cell received 90 objections in total, of which 27 were unique, and only 1 led to a revision to the final answer key.

Among all sections, the highest number of objections was raised from the Logical and Analytical section, with 52 challenges submitted by candidates.

MH CET Law 2026 Final Answer Key: Final Objection Redressal Report

The objection redressal report includes the status of all challenged questions from both shifts of the examination. Most objections were marked as “No change” by the expert panel.

The only modification approved by the CET Cell was:

Exam Date: May 8, 2026

Shift: Morning

Section: Logical and Analytical

Question ID: 211158

Action Taken: Answer key updated

The notice further clarified that the State CET Cell, Mumbai, will not entertain any additional communication regarding objections.

“The change will be incorporated in the database, and the result will be processed. MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2026 scorecard containing the percentile for the respective course will be made available to the candidates in their login,” the official notice stated.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding result declaration and scorecard download.