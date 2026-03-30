MH CET Law 2026 Admit Card Released For 3-Year LLB At cetcell.mahacet.org; Exam On April 1, 2

Maharashtra MH CET 3-Year LLB | Official Website

MH CET Law 2026 Admit Card: The MH CET Law 2026 admission card for the three-year LLB program has been made available by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Hall passes for candidates taking the state-level legal entrance exam can now be downloaded from the candidate login page. Applicants who have registered can use their registration ID and password to download their hall passes.

In order to take the entrance exam, the MH CET Law 2026 admit card is a necessary document that must be brought to the testing location with a legitimate photo ID.

Direct link to download admit card

MH CET Law 2026: Exam dates

3-year LLB exam: April 1 and April 2, 2026

5-year LLB exam: May 8, 2026

MH CET Law 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download the admit card

The MHCET Law 2026 armit card can be downloaded by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click the "MH CET Law" link that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Click the link for the MH CET Law 2026 admission card.

Step 4: Enter your registration ID and password to log in.

Step 5: Download the MHCET Law 2026 admit card that is shown on the screen.

Direct link to download admit card

MH CET Law 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Application number

Exam date

Shift timing

Exam centre address

Important exam day instructions

Note: Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the CET Cell for correction.