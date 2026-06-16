MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Scorecard Here

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result on its official website. Candidates who took the integrated five-year law entrance exam can now access their results and download their scorecards by logging in with their registered credentials.

The MH CET Law 2026 examination for admission to the 5-year LLB programme was held on May 8, 2026. The result was prepared using the final evaluation process that followed the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates can access their scorecards through the CET Cell portal by entering their registered email address and password.

Direct Link To Check Result

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result: How to Check MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their MH CET Law 2026 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org.

Step 2: Click the "CET Examination Portal A.Y. 2026-27" link.

Step 3: Enter your registered email address and password.

Step 4: Log into the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Click the "Score Card" tab.

Step 6: View and download the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Scorecard.

Step 7: Take a printout for future admission and counselling.

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result: Details Mentioned on MH CET Law Scorecard 2026

The scorecard is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number/Application number

Category

Examination name

Marks obtained

Percentile score

Qualification status

Rank (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and report discrepancies, if any, to the CET Cell authorities.

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result: How to Check Result Through DigiLocker?

Students can also access their academic records through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Login/Register”.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Enter the 6-digit security PIN.

Step 5: Click on “Get Now” to generate the APAAR ID.

Step 6: Select the “Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)” option.

Step 7: Enter your roll number under Identity Value.

Step 8: Choose the appropriate identity type and admission year.

Step 9: Select your institution from the dropdown menu.

Step 10: Complete the process to access academic records linked to your APAAR ID.

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Result: What’s Next After the Result?

Candidates who qualify in the MH CET Law 2026 examination will be eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling and admission process conducted by the State CET Cell. The counselling schedule, merit list, seat allotment details, and admission guidelines are expected to be announced shortly on the official website.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the CET Cell portal for the latest updates regarding counselling registration and admission procedures.