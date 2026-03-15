MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB Registration Concludes Today At cetcell.mahacet.org; Last Chance To Apply

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Maharashtra's State CET Cell is closing the extended application window today, March 15, 2026 for MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026. Candidates seeking admission to five-year LLB programs must finish the online application before the deadline. The MH CET 5-Year LLB Exam will be conducted on May 8, 2026.
MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Important Dates
Extended Registration Date: February 14, 2026
Further Extended Last Date: March 15, 2026
Application Correction Window: Will be notified
Admit Card Release Date: One week before the exam
MH CET Law 2026 Exam Date: May 8, 2026
MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: How To Apply
To apply for the MH CET Law 2026 5 Year, follow the instructions listed below. LLB test:
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, select "CET (Examination) portal for AY 2026." It will take you to another window.
Choose "New User" to begin the registration process.
Include your registered "Email ID" and follow the instructions to create a password.
Enter your date of birth and register on the portal to get login credentials.
An application number and password will be sent to you.
Use these details to re-log in and finish the MH CET Law 2026 5 Year LLB application.form
MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Application Fees
General / All India Candidates (Any Category): Rs 1000
OBC / SC / ST / Orphans / Transgender / EWS (Maharashtra Candidates): Rs 800
MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB: Documents Required
Candidate’s photograph and Signature
Valid email ID and mobile number
Class 10th and 12th graduation mark sheets, and certificates