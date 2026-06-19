MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply By July 9

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration: Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test CET Cell has started the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration. Students can apply for the counselling process if they passed the MAH CET 5 Yr LLB entrance test. The deadline to register for a five-year LLB under the MH CET Law 2026 is July 9, 2026.

Cetcell.mahacet.org offers the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to five-year law programs in Maharashtra.

Direct link to read the official announcement

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration: Eligibility details

Candidates from Maharashtra State (MS) and outside Maharashtra State (OMS) may apply for the counselling process. Only after completing the counselling process can students be admitted to the state's five-year LLB programs in law.

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration: Important dates

Registration begins: June 19, 2026

Last Date to Register for CAP: July 9, 2026

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration: Steps to register

Applicants must register online at the following CET Cell Maharashtra website:

Step 1: Click here or go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Sign up as a fresh applicant.

Step 3: Upload academic and category-related documents

Step 4: Next, select a college from the provided list.

Step 5: Pay the registration cost for counselling.

Step 6: Verify all information and fill out the counselling registration form.

MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Registration: Required documents for counselling registration

Candidates applying for the MH CET Law 2026 five-year LLB counselling process should keep the following documents ready for registration and verification.

Educational Documents

Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

Graduation Marksheet and Degree Certificate (if applicable)

Migration Certificate (if required)

MH CET Law Documents

MH CET Law 2026 Score Card

Identity and Residence Proof

Valid Photo ID Proof

Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

Category and Reservation Documents

Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Photograph and Signature

Recent Passport-Size Photograph

Scanned Signature

Important note

Candidates should ensure that all documents are valid, clear, and uploaded in the prescribed format during the counselling registration process. Failure to provide the required documents may lead to delays or rejection of the application during verification.