MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Objection Tracker Closes Today; Candidates Can Challenge Answer Key At cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has enabled the Objection Tracker facility for candidates who appeared for the MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2026 examination. Through this facility, candidates can raise objections against questions or answers published in the provisional answer key.

The objection submission window is currently active and will remain open until today, May 26, 2026. Candidates can access the facility by logging into their registered accounts on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with the objection tracker, the CET Cell has made the question papers, candidates' response sheets, and provisional answer keys available for review. Aspirants who identify any discrepancies can submit their objections online by providing relevant supporting documents.

After the objection period concludes, the CET Cell will evaluate all the challenges received. Based on the review, necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated before the publication of the final answer key and declaration of results.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notification

MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026: Important Details

The examination authority has clarified that objections will be accepted only through the online portal. Requests sent through email, post, or any other mode will not be considered.

To challenge a question or answer, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 for each objection through the online payment gateway available in the candidate login.

Objection Tracker Start Date: May 24, 2026

Objection Tracker Last Date: May 26, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per question/objection

Mode of Submission: Online only through the candidate login portal

Final Answer Key & Result: To be announced after the CET Cell reviews all objections received within the stipulated period.

MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026: How To Raise Objections For MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Open the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Select the question or answer key entry you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or evidence, if applicable.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline, as no requests will be entertained after the closure of the objection tracker window.