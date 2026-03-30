MH CET 2026 Nursing, DPN & PHN Registrations Reopens At cetcell.mahacet.org; Final Extension Till April 4

MH CET 2026: As per the official notification released by the Maharashtra CET Cell, MH CET 2026. It has reopened the registration process for the MH-Nursing CET 2026 and MH-DPN/PHN and given the final extension for the online registration until April 4. The registration will begin tomorrow on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should note that the application form will only be considered after the successful payment.
As per the notification, the deadline was reopened and extended considering the academic interest of the candidates and also because the MH CET Cell Office received numerous requests from candidates and parents.
MH CET 2026: Important Dates
MH - DPN/PHN CET - 2026
Online Registration & Application Submission: March 31 to April 4, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment (Online Mode): March 31 to April 4, 2026
Tentative Exam Date: May 5, 2026
MH - NURSING CET - 2026
Online Registration & Application Submission: March 31 to April 4, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment (Online Mode): March 31 to April 4, 2026
Tentative Exam Dates: May 6 and May 7, 2026
MH CET 2026: How To Apply for Nursing/DPN/PHN Registrations
Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the MH-DPN/PHN 2026 and MH-Nursing CET-2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, Click the CET Application link.
Step 3: Enter the details required for registration.
Step 4: After that, visit DigiLocker to verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.
Step 5: Next, complete the MHT CET application form by adding the password and email address
Step 6: Next, select the dates and exam cities and upload the documents required for the application.
Step 7: Save and print the application form for future use.