MH CET 2026 Nursing, DPN & PHN Correction Window Opens At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Official Notification Here

MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026 Correction Window on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org ,

The MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026 Exam will take place on May 6 and May 7, 2026, at various centers throughout the state.

The CET Cell has noted that many candidates tend to make errors while filling out their application forms and later request changes after the hall ticket is released or during the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

To address these issues, candidates will be given an opportunity to correct or modify details in their application forms. The correction window will remain open until April 9, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. No corrections will be allowed after the deadline under any circumstances.

Direct Link To Make Changes

MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026: Important Dates

Correction Start Date: April 7, 2026

Correction End Date: April 9, 2026 (11:59 PM)

MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2026 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Log in by entering your MHT CET login details, such as the MHT CET 2026 application number and password.

Step 4: Then click on the “CET Registration" button. It will directly lead to the edit facility.

Step 5: Now, the candidate has to select the field he/she wants to edit (please note that only some of the fields can be modified) and make the modifications.

Step 6: Submit the modified form.

MH Nursing/DPN & PHN CET 2026: Fields Allowed for Correction

Candidates can introduce changes to the following details:

Candidate Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Signature

Photograph

To avoid issues during the examination or admission process, all candidates should carefully review and update their application details within the time frame specified.

Check Official Notification Here

Check Official Notification Here