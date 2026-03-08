MH CET 2026 Form Correction Window Opens Tomorrow for B.P.Ed, LLB, B.Ed-M.Ed Courses; Check Editable Fields Here

MHT CET 2026: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will open the correction window tomorrow, March 8, for the courses B.P.Ed, LLB (3-year), and B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course) CET 2026. The last date to make changes and pay the registration fee is March 11th, 2026.

Candidates can make changes or rectify the errors in the specific fields such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender.

If candidates encounter any problems, they can contact the MH CET 2026 Helpdesk via email at Maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com or phone at 022-22016157/59 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

MH CET Law 2026: How to Edit Application Form

Candidates can make changes to the application form once the correction window is live. The correction can only be made online through the MHT CET 2026 official website at cetcell.mahacet.org .

Go to the MHT CET web portal's official website.

Select "application form."

Enter your security pin, password, and application number to log in.

Make adjustments by editing or changing the data in the fields that are available.

Print the changed form and save the changes for later use.

MH CET Law 2026: What Can Be Edited and What Cannot Be Edited?

Candidates can check out the following details, which can be edited and cannot be edited:

What Can Be Edited

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Gender

What Cannot Be Edited

Registered Email ID and Mobile Number

Domicile Status and Category (Caste Category)

Reservation Claims (like PwD)

Exam City Preference

Mother’s and Father's Name

Nationality

Uploaded Caste/Validity/Income Certificates

Check Official Notification Here