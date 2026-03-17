MH CET 2026 Extends Nursing/DPN/PHN Registrations; Check New Dates Here 

MH CET 2026: As per the official notification released by the Maharashtra CET Cell, it has extended the registration deadline for MH-DPN/PHN 2026 and MH-Nursing CET-2026 until March 25, 2026.

The last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2026 and MH-DPN/PHN 2026 was March 16, 2026. However, the extension was given after the MH CET Cell Office received numerous requests from candidates and parents.

MH CET 2026: Important Dates

MH-DPN/PHN CET 2026

Online registration & application submission: Extended till 25 March 2026

Last date for fee payment (online mode only): Extended till 25 March 2026

Tentative exam date: 5 May 2026

MH-Nursing CET 2026

Online registration & application submission: Extended till 25 March 2026

Last date for fee payment (online mode only): Extended till 25 March 2026

Tentative exam dates: 6 May 2026 & 7 May 2026

MH CET 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the MH-DPN/PHN 2026 and MH-Nursing CET-2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click the CET Application link.

Step 3: Enter the details required for registration.

Step 4: After that, visit DigiLocker to verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.

Step 5: Next, complete the MHT CET application form by adding the password and email address

Step 6: Next, select the dates and exam cities and upload the documents required for the application.

Step 7: Save and print the application form for future use.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Official Notification Here For MH-Nursing CET-2026