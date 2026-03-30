MH B.Ed. And ELCT CET 2026 Exams Cancelled At Selected Centres; Re-Exam To Be Held On April 5

MH B.Ed, ELCT CET 2026 Exams: As per the official notification released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. The B.Ed. + ELCT CET examinations scheduled on March 27, 28, and 29, 2026, were disrupted at some centers due to technical issues, and affected candidates were unable to appear for the exam. Therefore, the examinations at the following centers have been cancelled.

However, the notification further stated that the affected candidates will be able to reappear for the examination on April 5, 2026. The notification further added that the information regarding the admit card will be made available through the candidate’s login.

MH B.Ed, ELCT CET 2026 Exams: Affected CET Centres & Dates

Marathwada Online Exam Center, Nanded - March 27, 2026 (Morning Shift)

Wainganga College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur - March 27, 28, and 29, 2026 (All Shifts)

MGM Academy, Parbhani - March 27, 28, and 29, 2026 (All Shifts)

MH B.Ed, ELCT CET 2026 Exams: Re-Examination Details

The B.Ed. + ELCT CET exam for affected candidates will now be conducted on April 5, 2026.

MH B.Ed, ELCT CET 2026 Exams: Important Details

The notification further stated that details regarding the new exam center, timing, and admit card will be made available through the candidate's login. It further added that the Candidates will also receive updates via their registered email ID and mobile number. Affected Candidates must download the revised admit card and appear for the exam as per the updated schedule.

Check the Official Notification Here