MET 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking Begins Tomorrow At manipal.edu: Book Your Exam Slot Until April 2

MET 2026 Phase-1 Slot Booking: Manipal Academy of Higher Education will begin the MET 2026 Phase 1 slot booking tomorrow, i.e., March 31, 2026, at 11 AM. Candidates who have registered will be able to log into MET OTBS (Online Test Booking Service) at the official website to book their preferred exam slots. The MET 2026 OTBS password will be the candidate's date of birth in DDMMYYYY format. The last day to slot booking is April 22nd. Only those candidates who have completed the MET 2026 application process are eligible for slot booking.

During slot booking, MET 2026 exam dates and slots have to be selected according to preferences. If candidates are not able to book their slots before the final date, they will be automatically allotted. The slot booking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

In case of any issues, candidates can email admissions@manipal.edu for any clarifications.

Click Here for the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) Instructions.

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the MET 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking Important Dates here

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking Date - 31 March 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking End Date - 02 April 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking Exam Date - 13 April & 14 April 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: Booking Link and Login

The slot booking will be conducted through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) on the official website. Candidates will need:

MAHE application number

OTBS password (Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format)

After first login, candidates will be required to change their password.

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: How To Slot Book?

Candidates can check out the steps below to slot book for the MET 2026 Phase -1:

Go to the official website at manipal.edu and click on the slot booking link

Enter your OTBS password (DOB in DDMMYYYY format) and MET 2026 application number to log in.

Candidates can modify their password after logging in.

Check the personal information on the left side of the screen.

Select the "Book a Seat" tab.

From the dropdown menu, choose your preferred test city.

Select your preferred exam time and date.

Choose the name of the test center (if there are multiple centers, they will be displayed).

Verify the address of the testing facility and the number of seats available for each time slot.

After choosing a date and time slot, click "Book."

Click "OK" to continue.

Examine the center, date, and slot information in the dialogue box.

Click "Cancel" to make changes or "Confirm" to complete the reservation.



Click Here for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) Schedule