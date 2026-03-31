MET 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking Begins Today At manipal.edu; Book Your Exam Slot By April 2

MET 2026 Phase-1 Slot Booking: Manipal Academy of Higher Education has begun the MET 2026 Phase 1 slot booking today, i.e., March 31, 2026, at 11 AM.

Candidates who have registered can book their preferred exam slots by logging into the MET OTBS (Online Test Booking Service) on the official website. The MET 2026 OTBS password will be the candidate's date of birth, formatted as DDMMYYYY. The last day to book a slot is April 22.

Only applicants who have completed the MET 2026 application process are eligible for slot booking. The MET 2026 admit card will be released on April 10. The MET 2026 Phase 1 exam will take place on April 13 and 14.

Direct Link Here for the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) Instructions.

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the MET 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking Important Dates here

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking Date - 31 March 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking End Date - 02 April 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking Exam Date - 13 April & 14 April 2026

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: Booking Link and Login

The slot booking will be conducted through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) on the official website. Candidates will need:

MAHE application number

OTBS password (Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format)

After first login, candidates will be required to change their password.

MET 2026 Phase -1 Slot Booking: How To Slot Book?

During slot booking, MET 2026 exam dates and slots must be chosen based on preferences. If candidates are unable to book their slots before the deadline, they will be automatically assigned. The slot booking is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates can check out the steps below to book a slot for the MET 2026 Phase -1:

Step 1: Go to the official website at manipal.edu and click on the slot booking link

Step 2: Enter your OTBS password (DOB in DDMMYYYY format) and MET 2026 application number to log in.

Step 3: Candidates can modify their password after logging in.

Step 4: Check the personal information on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Select the "Book a Seat" tab.

Step 6: From the dropdown menu, choose your preferred test city.

Step 7: Select your preferred exam time and date.

Step 8: Choose the name of the test center (if there are multiple centers, they will be displayed).

Step 9: Verify the address of the testing facility and the number of seats available for each time slot.

Step 10: After choosing a date and time slot, click "Book."

Step 11: Click "OK" to continue.

Step 12: Examine the center, date, and slot information in the dialogue box.

Step 13: Click "Cancel" to make changes or "Confirm" to complete the reservation.