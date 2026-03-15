MET 2026 Phase 1 Registration Last Date Today; Exam Scheduled For April 13 And 14

MET 2026 Phase-1 Registration: Manipal Academy of Higher Education will close the MET 2026 Phase 1 application process today, i.e., March 15, 2026. Candidates planning to take the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) must complete their online registration before the deadline. The application form is available on the official website, manipal.edu, and only online submissions are accepted. Applicants who do not complete their registration within the specified time frame will be ineligible to take the entrance exam.

MET 2026 Phase-1 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: March 15, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 10, 2026

MET 2026 Phase 1 Exam Dates: April 13 and April 14, 2026

MET 2026 Phase-1 Registration: Application Process

Candidates can complete the application form by following these steps:

Go to manipal.edu, the official website.

Click the application link for MET 2026.

Create login credentials after registering with your basic information.

Enter your contact, academic, and personal information after logging in.

Add a scanned copy of the signature and photo.

Choose your preferred testing location.

Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the application fee online.

Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page for your future records.

Check Direct Link Here

MET 2026 Phase-1 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates should review the requirements for eligibility:

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 exam or its equivalent, with English, Physics, and Mathematics as required subjects and Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or any technical vocational subject as an elective.

Candidates must receive at least 50% of the possible points in each of the aforementioned subjects.

MET 2026 Phase-1 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates should prepare the following documents before beginning the MET 2026 registration process:

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Class 10 admit card or hall ticket

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card

Scanned copies of photograph and signature

Online Fee Payment Details

Category or income certificate, if applicable