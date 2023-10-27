Meridean Overseas Education Collaborates with Over 100 Education Institutions Worldwide |

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India]: In a development for the global education sector, Meridean Overseas Education, an international education company, has announced its collaboration with more than 100 prestigious education institutions worldwide. This strategic partnership aims to provide students with a wider array of academic choices and streamline the process of pursuing higher education abroad.

Globally Recognized Institutions on Board

Several well-regarded universities are partnering with Meridean Overseas Education, including institutions ranked highly in the prestigious QS World Rankings. Notable names in this collaboration include the University of East London, the University of St. Thomas, Amity University, and Mount Saint Vincent University. This partnership offers opportunities for students seeking education from these respected institutions.

Expansive Global Reach

With 20 offices in 10 countries worldwide, Meridian Overseas Education is dedicated to making international education accessible to aspiring students. The company's global presence ensures that students receive personalized guidance and support throughout their academic journey, from choosing the right program to securing visas and settling into their new study destinations.

A History of Success Since 2016

Founded in 2016, Meridean Overseas Education has consistently assisted over 90,000 students in pursuing higher education in international study destinations. These destinations include various countries, such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Germany, and Dubai. In August 2022, Meridean Overseas Education was recognized as the 'Top Recruitment of The Month' by ApplyBoard in the field of international education recruitment.

Speaking about this collaboration, Amar Bahada, the Director of Meridean Overseas Education, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with such top institutions from around the world. Our mission has always been to empower students with the opportunity to receive a world-class education, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal. We look forward to guiding and supporting students in their pursuit of academic excellence."

The collaboration between Meridean Overseas Education and these globally recognized universities is set to open up new horizons for students aspiring to study abroad. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such partnerships play a crucial role in shaping the future of education, providing students with access to the best opportunities the world has to offer.

