'Mere Baap Pe Bola Kaise? Behen Ki L***: Girl Repeatedly Slaps Another In Bennett University Brawl; VIDEO Viral

A disturbing video from a hostel at Bennett University, Noida has gone viral, triggering outrage online. It shows a young girl being surrounded by a group of fellow students, verbally abused, and repeatedly slapped during what appears less like an argument and more like public humiliation.

A confrontation that quickly turned ugly

According to the video, the confrontation appears to have begun over an earlier verbal dispute allegedly involving remarks about a student’s parents. Inside a hostel room, several girls can be seen gathered around one student, identified in the clip as Anushka.

What begins as an argument soon turns threatening. “Ab tu sabko sorry bolegi… ek sorry, ek khurak, theek hai?” one girl is heard saying, telling her she would have to apologise to everyone, with each apology followed by a slap.

Trying to calm the situation, the girl in the centre in red (Anushka) can be heard saying, “Maine toh usey sorry bol rahi…” insisting that she was already apologising.

But the response from the group only became more aggressive. “Thappad toh padega. Are hogi!” another voice says. “Until you cry…” As the video continues, the atmosphere inside the room becomes increasingly intimidating.

One student can be heard saying, “Jab tak ro nahi jayegi… tab tak hum tujhe bhejenge nahi.” The meaning was clear, the girl would not be allowed to leave until she broke down.

At another point, someone in the room can be heard saying, “Baap pe toh tere gayi hai… yaad kar, apne andar ki rage jaga.” The repeated references to parents appeared to be the emotional trigger behind the aggression, but what unfolded next has drawn the strongest condemnation.

Repeated slaps caught on camera

In the most disturbing portion of the video, the girl is seen holding Anushka’s hand while another repeatedly slaps her. As she tries to shield herself and push back with her leg, her voice becomes panicked. “Bas ho gaya… bas ho gaya…” she says.

Moments later, she appears to say, “Ruko… lag gayi… khoon aa raha hai.” But even then, the taunts continue. “Hume toh nahi dikh raha,” one of the girls responds. The group then continues pressuring her to apologise. “Sorry bol… sabko sorry bol.”

@bennettuniv such a shame!!!! U ppl teach such foul language and abusive behavior to ur students. Thank god I got saved and didn't study in such shitty place #BennettUniversity — Mudita Bagla (@MuditaBagla) May 4, 2026

Video sparks anger online

The person who first shared the clip online described the incident as “extremely shameful,” alleging that a girl was surrounded, slapped and abused by several others inside a university hostel room. “This is not ragging, but open bullying and assault,” the post read, while calling for immediate action by the university administration.

Surrounded. Slapped. Abused.

Her crime? A red t-shirt.

This isn't ragging. This is assault.

And it happened inside a university, a place built for minds, not mobs.

If the administration stays silent, they're complicit.

CCTV exists. Witnesses exist. Excuses shouldn't. — jingu (@NftJpegforlife) May 4, 2026

The post also urged authorities to examine CCTV footage, record witness statements and identify those involved. As the video spread, many social media users echoed similar concerns. For many viewers, the most troubling part was not just the violence, but the fact that several students appeared to be present while the assault continued.

Questions over campus safety

At one point in the video, the girl who was slapping can be heard saying, “Aaj ke baad do saal mein ye baat uthegi nahi.” That line has especially unsettled viewers, who say it sounded less like an apology being sought and more like an attempt to force silence.

As of now, there has been no official public statement from Bennett University on the authenticity of the video or whether disciplinary action has been initiated.