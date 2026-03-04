Meghalaya: NEHU Registrar Sustains Head Injury In Stone Attack By Masked Assailants | Crime (Representative Image)

Shillong: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) registrar-in-charge Kailash Chandra Biswal sustained head injuries after stones were hurled at his vehicle at Mawlai Bypass in Shillong, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday evening when Biswal was leaving the campus.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said around five masked individuals were involved in the attack.

"As the vehicle reached the Mawlai Bypass area, a group of masked persons suddenly hurled stones at it, injuring Biswal on the head," he said.

The attackers fled towards a nearby forested area after locals and shopkeepers rushed out on hearing the commotion, he added.

Biswal was immediately taken to the NEIGRIHMS for medical examination.

"Doctors have advised hospitalisation for further treatment, and he is currently under care in the neurology department," Syiem said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Biswal was recently appointed registrar-in-charge of the Shillong campus by NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Shukla has remained away from the campus since November 17, 2024, having proceeded on earned leave amid protests by students and faculty over his alleged involvement in administrative irregularities that reportedly affected the normal functioning of the university.

