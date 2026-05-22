Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 11 AM; Check Scorecard At megresults.nic.in

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MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: The MBOSE SSLC Supplementary 2026 Result is all set to be released today, May 22, 2026, at 11 AM by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The official websites will let students who took the supplemental exam to view their results online. The entire result booklet will be made available on the official website in addition to the results.

Students can retake the Class 10 exam and continue their education without missing a year thanks to the supplemental exam. According to the board, the results would not be physically shown at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong. It is recommended that candidates only access their marksheets from the official websites, mbose.in , mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Check Results

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Official websites to check the result

Candidates can access their MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2026 through the following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view their results online, students can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the appropriate login information, including the roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save the marksheet for later use after downloading it.

For the most recent information and alerts regarding the MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026, students are encouraged to often visit the official website.