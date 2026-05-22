Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At mbose.in; Direct Link To Check Here

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the MBOSE SSLC Supplementary 2026 Result. Along with the results, the complete result booklet is available on the official website.

The supplemental exam allows students to retake the Class 10 exam and continue their studies without missing a year. The board stated that neither the MBOSE offices in Tura nor Shillong would physically display the results. Candidates should only view their marksheets on the official websites, mbose.in , mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in.

Direct Link To Check Results

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Official websites to check the result

Candidates can access their MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2026 through the following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can take the following steps to view their results online:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click the "MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and any necessary login details.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After downloading the marksheet, save it for later use.

Students are urged to often check the official website for the most up-to-date details and notifications about the MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026.