Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026 OUT Today At 11 AM; Students Can Check The Result At megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: The results of the Class 10 board exam will be announced today, April 7, at 11 a.m. by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Once the results are out, students can view the MBOSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on the official website, megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Exam details

Exams for Meghalaya Board Class 10 took place from January 20 to February 11. The Class 10 MBOSE tests took place in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each paper took three hours to complete.

Direct link to check the result

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to megresults.nic.in, the official website of the Meghalaya Board.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Result" or "Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the roll number that appears on your admit card.

Step 4: After completing the CAPTCHA verification, select Submit.

Step 5: Subject-wise grades, overall marks, grade or division, and pass/fail status will all be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for your own reference.

Direct link to check the result

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS

Type MBOSE10 followed by your roll number

Send the message to 56263

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 scorecard will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, and registration number. It will also mention the date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and grades or division. Additionally, the result status (pass or fail) and the board name (MBOSE) will be clearly stated on the marksheet.

For more information, candidates are advised to follow Free Press Journal and keep an eye on the official website.