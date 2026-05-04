Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Out Today At megresults.nic.in; Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Scores At 11 AM

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026 will be announced today, May 4, 2026, by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Results for the HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be available on mbose.in at 11 a.m. The exam for class 12 took place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to MBOSE's official website

Step 2: Select the link to the HSSLC results.

Step 3: Enter the roll number to log in.

Step 4: The HSSLC mark sheet will appear.

Step 5: For additional reference, get the MBOSE 12th result link.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

When downloading the Meghalaya Board of School Education Class 12 Result 2026, candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, name of the examination, stream, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, overall percentage or grade, and qualifying status. It is important to check these particulars carefully so that any discrepancy can be reported to the board at the earliest.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: What’s next?

Students will get a schedule for submitting their answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation following the announcement of the results. The official website will have the applications. Candidates must visit the website and submit their applications by the deadline if they want to submit the answer sheets for rechecking. In a month, the answer sheet rechecking outcome will be made public.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Compartment Exams

Those who want to raise their test scores can take the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Compartment exam in 2026. These applicants must use the link on the official website to apply for the compartment exams. Soon after the HSSLC results are announced, the compartment test schedule will be made public. In August or September of 2026, the MBOSE class 12 compartment results will probably be made public.