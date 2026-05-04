Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 Declared: Arts Records Highest Pass Percentage At 88.63%, Commerce 87.49%, Science 83.70%

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026 have been declared today, May 4, 2026, by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Results for the HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be available on mbose.in at 11 a.m. The exam for class 12 took place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.
The Arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 88.63%, followed by Commerce at 87.49%, while the Science stream registered a pass percentage of 83.70%.
Direct link to check the HSSLC Arts
Direct link to check the HSSLC Commerce
Direct link to check the HSSLC Science
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage
The pass percentage of all the streams can be checked below:
Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 - Science Stream
Overall Statistics
Total Candidates Applied: 3,779
Total Candidates Appeared: 3,732
Overall Pass Percentage: 83.70%
Regular vs Non-Regular Performance
Regular Candidates Pass Percentage: 85.71%
Non-Regular Candidates Pass Percentage: 61.48%
Gender-wise Performance (Regular Candidates)
Male Pass Percentage: 88.70%
Female Pass Percentage: 83.87%
Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 – Commerce Stream
Regular Candidates
Male:
Appeared: 1,294
Passed: 1,162
Pass %: 89.79%
Female:
Appeared: 940
Passed: 855
Pass %: 90.95%
Total:
Appeared: 2,234
Passed: 2,017
Pass %: 90.28%
Non-Regular Candidates
Male:
Appeared: 132
Passed: 69
Pass %: 52.27%
Female:
Appeared: 97
Passed: 69
Pass %: 71.13%
Total:
Appeared: 229
Passed: 138
Pass %: 60.26%
Overall (Commerce)
Total Appeared: 2,463
Total Passed: 2,155
Overall Pass Percentage: 87.49%
Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 – Arts Stream
Regular Candidates
Male:
Appeared: 8,232
Passed: 7,412
Pass %: 90.03%
Female:
Appeared: 13,055
Passed: 12,106
Pass %: 92.73%
Total:
Appeared: 21,287
Passed: 19,518
Pass %: 91.68%
Non-Regular Candidates
Male:
Appeared: 1,002
Passed: 550
Pass %: 54.89%
Female:
Appeared: 1,270
Passed: 814
Pass %: 64.09%
Total:
Appeared: 2,272
Passed: 1,364
Pass %: 60.03%
Overall (Arts)
Total Appeared: 23,559
Total Passed: 20,882
Overall Pass Percentage: 88.63%
MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Here's How To Check Results Online
Step 1: Visit the MBOSE's official website
Step 2: Click on the link to the HSSLC results.
Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as roll number, to log in.
Step 4: The HSSLC mark sheet will appear.
Step 5: For additional reference, get the MBOSE 12th result link.