Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 Declared: Arts Records Highest Pass Percentage At 88.63%, Commerce 87.49%, Science 83.70%

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026 have been declared today, May 4, 2026, by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Results for the HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be available on mbose.in at 11 a.m. The exam for class 12 took place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.

The Arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 88.63%, followed by Commerce at 87.49%, while the Science stream registered a pass percentage of 83.70%.

Direct link to check the HSSLC Arts

Direct link to check the HSSLC Commerce

Direct link to check the HSSLC Science

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of all the streams can be checked below:

Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 - Science Stream

Overall Statistics

Total Candidates Applied: 3,779

Total Candidates Appeared: 3,732

Overall Pass Percentage: 83.70%

Regular vs Non-Regular Performance

Regular Candidates Pass Percentage: 85.71%

Non-Regular Candidates Pass Percentage: 61.48%

Gender-wise Performance (Regular Candidates)

Male Pass Percentage: 88.70%

Female Pass Percentage: 83.87%

Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 – Commerce Stream

Regular Candidates

Male:

Appeared: 1,294

Passed: 1,162

Pass %: 89.79%

Female:

Appeared: 940

Passed: 855

Pass %: 90.95%

Total:

Appeared: 2,234

Passed: 2,017

Pass %: 90.28%

Non-Regular Candidates

Male:

Appeared: 132

Passed: 69

Pass %: 52.27%

Female:

Appeared: 97

Passed: 69

Pass %: 71.13%

Total:

Appeared: 229

Passed: 138

Pass %: 60.26%

Overall (Commerce)

Total Appeared: 2,463

Total Passed: 2,155

Overall Pass Percentage: 87.49%

Meghalaya HSSLC 2026 – Arts Stream

Regular Candidates

Male:

Appeared: 8,232

Passed: 7,412

Pass %: 90.03%

Female:

Appeared: 13,055

Passed: 12,106

Pass %: 92.73%

Total:

Appeared: 21,287

Passed: 19,518

Pass %: 91.68%

Non-Regular Candidates

Male:

Appeared: 1,002

Passed: 550

Pass %: 54.89%

Female:

Appeared: 1,270

Passed: 814

Pass %: 64.09%

Total:

Appeared: 2,272

Passed: 1,364

Pass %: 60.03%

Overall (Arts)

Total Appeared: 23,559

Total Passed: 20,882

Overall Pass Percentage: 88.63%

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Here's How To Check Results Online

Step 1: Visit the MBOSE's official website

Step 2: Click on the link to the HSSLC results.

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as roll number, to log in.

Step 4: The HSSLC mark sheet will appear.

Step 5: For additional reference, get the MBOSE 12th result link.