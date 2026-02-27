Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Scholarship For Over 1 Lakh Students To Mark 8 Years Of MDA Govt

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma | X @SangmaConrad

Shillong, Feb 25: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced that his government will provide a scholarship to over one lakh students on March 6 to mark the completion of eight years of the MDA dispensation.

Replying to the budget discussion in the assembly, Sangma said the anniversary of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government was a "proud moment".

"On March 6, the MDA government will be completing eight years in office. To mark the anniversary, we will be releasing the CM's scholarship to over one lakh students," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's efforts to improve academic outcomes, particularly in rural areas, by introducing guidebooks aimed at boosting pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

"In class 10, when a child fails in the matric exam, dreams can be shattered at a very early stage. It is our duty as a government to support them and ensure they are able to move forward in life," Sangma said, noting that many students in rural areas lack access to academic support materials.

He said the initiative was aimed at helping students who struggle with examinations and ensuring that large numbers of children do not drop out after failing in the class 10 tests.

Sangma also congratulated the education department for preparing the guidebooks, calling the initiative a significant step towards strengthening school education in the state.

He added that similar support systems exist in several boards across the country, and the state government was working to ensure that Meghalaya's students receive comparable academic assistance.

