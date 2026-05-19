Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Postponement Of MTET Exam Amid Teachers’ Census & SIR Duties Burden | X @SangmaConrad

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced the postponement of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) scheduled for May 29 following appeals from teachers engaged in Census and SIR duties.

Speaking at a public programme at Damas in North Garo Hills district, Sangma said teachers had recently informed him about the difficulties they were facing in preparing for the examination while simultaneously handling classroom responsibilities and assignments related to the Census and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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"The teachers are worried and in a dilemma, given their multiple concurrent assignments," the chief minister said.

"Considering their concerns, I would like to inform that the MTET examination has been postponed. Teachers need not worry. We will evaluate the overall situation and reschedule a proper, suitable date to ensure they have adequate preparation time," he said.

Sangma also spoke about the broader challenges facing Meghalaya's education sector and lauded teachers for their dedication despite systemic constraints and gaps in professional training.

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He said the government had made substantial investments in improving school infrastructure and expanding the number of educational institutions across the state over the years, but acknowledged that the quality of education still needed improvement.

"In terms of quantity, we have enough schools, but we are lagging in quality," Sangma said.

"Raising the standard will take time, but we are fully committed to ensuring it happens. However, this transformation cannot rely solely on the government or the teachers. It requires an integrated ecosystem where parents and all stakeholders actively collaborate to uplift our students," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)