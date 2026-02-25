 Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Bill To Upgrade Indian Institute Of Public Health Into State University
The Meghalaya Cabinet approved the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Bill, 2026, upgrading the institute to a state university. This will allow it to award degrees, strengthen academic autonomy, and become a centre for public health research in the northeast. The cabinet also approved infrastructure expansion at Eco Resort and career progression for anganwadi workers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Bill To Upgrade Indian Institute Of Public Health Into State University | File Pic (Representative Image)

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a Bill to upgrade the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Shillong into a state university, officials said on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday evening, cleared the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026, paving the way for the institute to award degrees to public health graduates and scholars.

The move is expected to strengthen academic autonomy and position the institute as a centre of excellence for public health research, and capacity building of public health studies in the northeast, the officials said.

It also approved the Meghalaya State Policy for promotion of anganwadi workers to supervisors, aimed at improving career progression and strengthening the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) framework in the state, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

