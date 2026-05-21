Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Tomorrow At 11 AM; Here’s How To Access The Scorecards

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared on May 22, 2026, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination will be able to check their results online through the official websites. Along with the results, the whole result booklet will be released on the official website.

The supplementary examination allows students to retake the Class 10 examination and continue their academic journey without missing an academic year. The board has stated that the results will not be displayed physically at the MBOSE offices in Shillong or Tura. Candidates are advised to access their marksheets only through the official online portals such as mbose.in , mboseresults.in , megresults.nic.in .

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Check Results

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites To Check MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026

Candidates can access their MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2026 through the following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps To Download MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the “MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026” link available on the homepage. -

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other required login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and notifications related to the MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026.