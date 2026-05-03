Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 Tomorrow At 11 AM; Here’s How To Check Your Scores

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSSLC) Results 2026 tomorrow, May 4, at 11 a.m. The board will simultaneously release results for all streams, including arts, science, commerce, and vocational.

Students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets online once the results are released. MBOSE has clarified that result sheets will not be available at its offices in Shillong or Tura, making online access the only way to view results.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: Where to Check

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: How to Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official result website at mboseresults.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘HSSLC Result’ link

Step 3: Select the examination year '2026. '

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the given field

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

In addition to individual scorecards, MBOSE will make a detailed result booklet available online, which will include overall performance data and exam statistics. Students across Meghalaya are eagerly awaiting the results of their Class 12 board exams, which are scheduled to be announced tomorrow.