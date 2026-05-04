Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT At megresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has published the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026. You can find the results on megresults.nic.in for the HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

Direct link to check the HSSLC Arts

Direct link to check the HSSLC Commerce

Direct link to check the HSSLC Science

Direct link to check the HSSLC Vocational

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official MBOSE website

Step 2: Choose the HSSLC results link.

Step 3: To log in, enter the roll number.

Step 4: You will see the HSSLC mark sheet.

Step 5: Click on the MBOSE 12th result page for further information.

Direct link to check the HSSLC Arts

Direct link to check the HSSLC Commerce

Direct link to check the HSSLC Science

Direct link to check the HSSLC Vocational

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidates should carefully check every data listed on the scorecard after obtaining the Meghalaya Board of School Education Class 12 Result 2026. These consist of the candidate's name, roll number, exam name, stream, subject-specific grades, total grades, overall percentage or grade, and qualifying status. It is crucial to thoroughly review these details so that any disparity can be promptly addressed to the board.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: What’s next?

After the results are announced, students will get a schedule for turning in their answer papers for rechecking and reevaluation. The applications will be available on the official website. If candidates wish to submit the answer sheets for rechecking, they must visit the website and submit their applications by the deadline. The results of the answer sheet rechecking will be released to the public in a month.

MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026: Compartment Exams

Those who wish to improve their test results can sit for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Compartment exam. To apply for the compartment exams, these candidates must use the link on the official website. The compartment test schedule will be released shortly following the HSSLC findings. The MBOSE class 12 compartment results are likely to be released in August or September of 2026.