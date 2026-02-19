Meet 8-Year-Old Ranvir Sachdeva, The 'Youngest Keynote Speaker' At AI Impact Summit 2026

Eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva has become the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The child prodigy is emerging as one of the youngest and most influential voices in the field of artificial intelligence and responsible AI.



Who is Ranvir Sachdeva?

Ranvir is a technologist (AI), global author, and TEDx speaker known for simplifying complex AI concepts into child-friendly, relatable narratives. Ranvir previously made history as the youngest TEDx speaker on technology and innovation (artificial intelligence) when he was just 6 years old. In addition, his name is listed in the Asia Book of Records, and he is the youngest TEDx speaker in Asia. As per the various media reports, he was a student at The Ardee School, Delhi



What did Ranvir say at the summit?

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Ranvir spoke about the growing importance of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the connection between modern technology and ancient Indian philosophies, presented his own AI use case, and encouraged young people to become creators of technology rather than just consumers.



In an ANI interview at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ranvir said, "I'm here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I'm talking about how I'm linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I'm also covering the different approaches with which the rest of the nations are building AI. I'm talking about how India is building AI with it. I'm sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I'm contributing to India's GDP and driving AI literacy with it.”

What is Ranvir Sachdeva doing now?

Ranvir is currently pursuing a machine learning course at Harvard University, as stated on the AI for Good website. He serves as an ITU160 Ambassador for the International Telecommunication Union and works as a technology ambassador for ECB Sustainable Youth, City One Initiative, and the Chakra Dialogues Foundation.



In July 2025, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, invited the then 7-year-old Ranvir to share his insights on innovation in the age of artificial intelligence and digital technologies as part of the national celebrations marking five years of NEP 2020. His message inspired youth and delegates across the country.



Additionally, Ranvir has developed his own AI-powered chatbot that integrates with applications using APIs. He also holds a Google certification in Responsible AI.



What is the Ranvir Sachdeva book?

Ranvir’s debut book, “Are You Born With AI?”, has earned him global recognition as an author. The book delivers a strong message about responsible AI, positioning young people as key change-makers. It is available worldwide on Amazon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres personally congratulated Ranvir on the book and wrote “We count on you for a better world with AI!”

Ranvir has been acknowledged by WWF, IIT Delhi (IHFC), the Ministry of Education, Science Oxford, and the Reading Agency UK for his interests in mathematics, digital technologies, sustainability, and space.

In his free time, he enjoys playing chess, Scrabble, and cricket, and he is part of his school’s under-10 cricket team.