Meerut School Bus Assault: Two Arrested for Brutally Attacking Class 10 Student

MEERUT: Meerut police arrest two for the brutal assault of a Class 10 student on a school bus. Mohit and Harkit Baissya, accused of attacking the student, Jatin, on the school bus, have been taken into custody. A video posted by user Sachin Gupta shows both men limping and holding their ears at the police station while begging for forgiveness.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, when assailants intercepted a school van reportedly carrying approximately 30 students on the Meerut-Hapur highway near Hajipur village, within the Lohianagar police station limits. The attackers allegedly blocked the van, pointed a gun at the driver, and boarded it before assaulting Jatin, with the intent to kill. Several other students were held at gunpoint during the attack.

According to police, six youths on two motorcycles intercepted the bus as it was returning from a CBSE Board exam in Meerut. The bus was carrying students from BR International School in Kaili village. The students had completed their exams at DAV School in Shastri Nagar and were on their way back to the village.

According to complainant Yogesh Tyagi, who lives in Peer Nagar Sudna in the Hapur district, the attackers got on the bus and started beating his son Jatin. According to reports, the accused tried to shoot the teenager with a handgun made in the nation, but the bullet missed. They allegedly struck him with the gun's butt when it failed to discharge properly, seriously injuring him.

As per the Times of India report, police stated that the violence stemmed from a six-month-old dispute between students, triggered by a comment allegedly made during a mobile chat. The matter had previously reached the police station, where a compromise was settled.

The victim is presently in the hospital after suffering injuries to his head and back, according to the Times of India report. “I was on a call with my son when the attack happened. I heard him scream for help but could do nothing,” said his father, Yogesh Tyagi.

An FIR was filed under BNS Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing harm), and 351 (criminal intimidation) against the two named accused and other unidentified individuals. Ayush Vikram Singh, the city's SP, stated that further investigation is underway to determine the full motive behind the attack.