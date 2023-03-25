Medical colleges in India almost doubled since 2014: Govt

MBBS seats was increased to 1,01,043 today from 51,348 . | Representative image

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The number of medical colleges in India has almost doubled since 2014, adding to the thrust on medical education in the country.

According to the official data released by the central government, the number of medical colleges has increased almost twice in the eight years of the Modi government. In 2014, there were 387 medical colleges in the country. In 2023, the number of medical colleges in India increased to 660.

When it comes to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the total number was seven in the country in 2014. Today, the number of AIIMS has increased to 22.

The number of post-graduation seats in medical education got a boost in the last eight years. There is a total of 65,335 PG medical seats in the country today which is more than double what was in 2014. There were 31,185 PG medical seats in India in 2014.

Similarly, the number of MBBS seats was increased to 1,01,043 today from 51,348 in 2014. (ANI)