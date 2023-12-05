 Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMedical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window

Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window

After the special stray round was finished, the NMC issued the notification.

Sunidhi FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again | Representative Pic

Medical colleges are invited to complete the information on the web portal between December 4 and December 7 by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

After the special stray round was finished, the NMC issued the notification. "New candidates have been admitted in various medical colleges throughout India after completion of the special stray round conducted by the medical counselling committee (MCC), DGHS, and state counselling agencies for filling up the vacant seats of postgraduate broad specialty courses," the NMC notification stated. 

"Therefore, the online portal for completing the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty courses shall be reopened from December 4th to December 7th, 2023,” the NMC announcement stated. This will subsequently affect all medical institutions and institutes in India. Everyone is asked to complete the necessary information within the allotted time. The NMC further stated that no manual or physical data will be accepted for any reason.

Prior to this, on October 28, the NMC had requested that medical institutions submit the student records for PG medical first-year courses for the academic year 2023–2024.

Information required

Colleges will have to turn in the following student information:

Course name

Sanctioned intake capacity

Date of admission

Name of student with registration number and with which state medical council

Category

Gender

NEET PG percentile, AIR, state rank

Stipend

Name of PG teacher under whom the student is admitted

Read Also
Current Logo Has Been In Use For More Than A Year: NMC Officials
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Medical Students, Uprooted From Ukraine, Find Options In Other Countries

Medical Students, Uprooted From Ukraine, Find Options In Other Countries

Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting Regarding Appointment Of VCs In State Universities

Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting Regarding Appointment Of VCs In State Universities

JEE Main 2024 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.ac.in, Here's The Link

JEE Main 2024 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.ac.in, Here's The Link

Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window

Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window

CLAT 2024 Result On Dec 10; Provisional Answer Key Link Activated

CLAT 2024 Result On Dec 10; Provisional Answer Key Link Activated