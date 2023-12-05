Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again, NMC Reopens Window

Medical Colleges Can Submit PG Students Detail Again | Representative Pic

Medical colleges are invited to complete the information on the web portal between December 4 and December 7 by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

After the special stray round was finished, the NMC issued the notification. "New candidates have been admitted in various medical colleges throughout India after completion of the special stray round conducted by the medical counselling committee (MCC), DGHS, and state counselling agencies for filling up the vacant seats of postgraduate broad specialty courses," the NMC notification stated.

"Therefore, the online portal for completing the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty courses shall be reopened from December 4th to December 7th, 2023,” the NMC announcement stated. This will subsequently affect all medical institutions and institutes in India. Everyone is asked to complete the necessary information within the allotted time. The NMC further stated that no manual or physical data will be accepted for any reason.

Prior to this, on October 28, the NMC had requested that medical institutions submit the student records for PG medical first-year courses for the academic year 2023–2024.

Information required

Colleges will have to turn in the following student information:

Course name

Sanctioned intake capacity

Date of admission

Name of student with registration number and with which state medical council

Category

Gender

NEET PG percentile, AIR, state rank

Stipend

Name of PG teacher under whom the student is admitted