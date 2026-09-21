MEA Internship 2026-27: Applications Close On September 27 At internship.mea.gov.in; Check Eligibility, ₹10,000 Stipend | Official website

MEA Internship 2026-27: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will close the application process for its Internship Programme 2026-27 on September 27. Applications from eligible candidates who are interested in learning more about foreign policy-making and execution can apply through the official website of MEA, that is, internship.mea.gov.in.

The period of internship (from October 2026 to March 2027) will enable the selected candidates to learn about how the ministry works and helps Indians abroad.

As per the tentative time schedule, the shortlisted candidates will be announced on 7th October and thereafter the interviews and selection process will follow.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Important Dates

Notification and Call for Applications: September 10, 2026

Application Deadline: September 27, 2026

Announcement of Shortlisted Candidates and Interview Calls: October 7, 2026

Interviews Through Videoconferencing: October 17, 2026

Announcement of Selected Candidates: October 23, 2026

The MEA internship portal also lists September 10, 2026 as the date of the timeline and notification for the 2026 Term II internship. (internship.mea.gov.in)

MEA Internship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria

The internship programme is generally open to Indian citizens who meet the following requirements:

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university at the time of application.

Students in the final year of graduation may apply if an internship is mandatory under their final-year curriculum.

Applicants must not be more than 25 years old as of December 31 of the year in which the internship is undertaken.

Candidates should review the official internship guidelines for the applicable eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Internship Duration And Intake

The MEA offers internships in two six-month terms each year:

April to September

October to March

A maximum of 30 interns will be engaged during each term. However, individual interns will be engaged for a minimum of one month and a maximum of three months.

The programme is intended to provide interns with exposure to different aspects of the ministry's work, including foreign policy and its implementation.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Stipend And Travel Allowance

Selected interns will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 to help cover basic expenses during the internship.

The ministry will also provide one-time to-and-fro air travel expenses, subject to a ceiling based on the prevailing economy-class airfare between Delhi and either the state capital of the intern's domicile state or the college/university location.

Interns, however, will have to organize and pay for their accommodation and food in Delhi during their internship period.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Steps To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the website, internship.mea.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself on the internship portal.

Step 3: Fill in the online internship application form.

Step 4: Check the details and then submit the form before the deadline.

Step 5: Take a copy of the submitted application form.

Last date to apply is September 27, 2026.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Selection Procedure

The entire selection procedure will be held online through the ministry's internship portal.

Applications, scrutiny, selection, division allocation, notifications, extensions and certification will be managed through the platform.

Candidates must register on the portal and obtain login credentials to participate in the selection process.

The selection procedure consists of two stages:

1. Preliminary Screening

Candidates will be shortlisted based on academic performance, with marks obtained in Class 12 (+2) and graduation examinations taken into consideration.

The ministry will prepare separate state-wise merit lists for male and female candidates. The programme follows a quota-cum-weightage system covering 14 states and four Union Territories.

As per the guidelines:

Up to 26 interns may be selected from the 14 states.

Two interns may be selected from the four Union Territories.

Two additional positions may be allocated to candidates with the highest marks from TADP districts or underprivileged sections of society.

A minimum of 30% of the internships may be filled by women candidates.

Priority will be given to applicants from TADP districts during preliminary screening.

2. Personal Interview

Candidates shortlisted through the merit lists will be called for personal interviews conducted through videoconferencing.

The total number of candidates called for interviews will be three times the number of interns to be engaged during the term. A maximum of 30 candidates will be selected through the interview process.

The ministry will also give priority to applicants belonging to SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories during the personal interview stage. If a selected candidate declines the offer, the next candidate on the merit list for the respective state may be offered the opportunity.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Work Responsibilities Of Selected Interns

The MEA internship programme introduces participants to the process of formulating and implementing India's foreign policy.

Interns may be assigned specific tasks by the concerned Head of Division (HOD), including:

Conducting research on assigned topics.

Preparing reports.

Analysing evolving developments.

Carrying out other responsibilities assigned by the HOD.

At the conclusion of the internship, each intern must submit a detailed report on the work undertaken and may be required to deliver a presentation.

The ministry will retain intellectual property rights over the outcomes of the study conducted during the internship. Interns must obtain prior approval before using such work. They are also required to maintain confidentiality regarding information related to the Ministry of External Affairs.

MEA Internship 2026-27: Contact Details

Candidates seeking clarification regarding the internship programme can contact the ministry through the following details:

Email: internship@mea.gov.in

Address: Ministry of External Affairs, South Block, New Delhi – 110011.

Note: The dates mentioned above are based on the tentative timeline provided in the programme details and may be subject to change by the ministry.