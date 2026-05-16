MCD Directs Delhi Schools To Use Summer Vacations For Maintenance Work, Ensure Safe And Hygienic Buildings Before New Session | File Pic

New Delhi, May 16: The MCD has directed heads of its schools and officials to use the summer vacations for maintenance-related work, ensuring school buildings remain safe, hygienic and fully functional before the new academic session, officials said on Saturday.

The civic body said the vacation period should be utilised for repair-related works so that it do not disrupt academic activities once schools reopen.

In a circular dated May 11, school heads have been asked to identify urgent maintenance requirements, including civil repairs, whitewashing and painting, repair of toilets and drinking water facilities, electrical repairs and replacement of damaged fittings, as well as maintenance of playgrounds and overall campus cleanliness.

The circular directed school heads to submit details of the required works to the deputy director (Education) of the zone concerned, with copies marked to the director of education and the additional commissioner (Education).

Engineers concerned have been instructed to inspect all school buildings in coordination with school heads and prepare estimates on priority, it said.

All maintenance works identified during the joint survey must be completed during the vacation period to avoid disruption after the reopening of the schools, the circular added.

It also called for special attention to the safety of electrical installations, functional toilets for boys and girls, availability of RO and safe drinking water, and cleanliness and hygiene of classrooms and school premises.

All debris and construction waste must be cleared immediately, the circular said.

Heads of schools have also been directed to monitor the progress of works and ensure their timely completion before the start of the new academic session.

The MCD further asked officers concerned to maintain proper records of the work carried out, including photographs taken before and after repairs and expenditure details for inspection.

Works affecting structural stability and safety are to be undertaken in consultation with an independent consultant, it said.

Non-compliance with the instructions will be viewed seriously, the circular said.

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