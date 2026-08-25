MCC UG Counselling 2026: Got A Seat? Know Freeze And Float Options Before Reporting

MCC UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Result Out At mcc.nic.in; Freeze, Float Options Explained | Official Notice

MCC UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has announced the final result of Seat Allotment for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the first round of counselling can now view their allotment status at the official MCC portal, www.mcc.nic.in.

The announcement of the result has been made by MCC through notice no. 14, which has been published on the MCC portal on 24th August, 2026. The candidates who have got allotted seats can now move on to the process of reporting and joining their respective colleges.

The Medical Counseling Committee has informed the candidates about the Freeze and Float options for the UG Counselling process.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the final seat allotment for Round 1

MCC UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 process

All those students who have got the seat in the final allotment list of Round 1 must check their allotted details and then go to the allotted institution as per instructions given by MCC.

According to the notice by MCC, candidates now can go to their allotted college for reporting. The candidate must make sure that he completes all admission procedures within the stipulated period.

What is Freeze in MCC Counselling 2026?

‘Freeze’ simply means that the candidate is happy with the seat allotted in the present round and is not interested in further upgrading.

As soon as the candidate selects this option of ‘Freeze’, then the allotted seat becomes final during the counselling procedure under the MCC rules.

The candidates, who are entirely happy with the allotted college and course, can choose this option after reviewing the counselling guidelines.

What is Float in MCC Counselling 2026?

The Float option allows a candidate to accept the currently allotted seat while remaining open to getting a seat higher in their preference list in a subsequent round, wherever applicable.

In simple terms, candidates who are reasonably satisfied with their current allotment but would still like to be considered for a better-preference seat can opt for Float, subject to the rules of the counselling process.

Candidates should read the UG Information Bulletin before selecting their option, as the consequences of each choice depend on the applicable counselling rules.

MCC advises candidates to check website

MCC has asked all UG counselling participants to carefully read Chapter 2 of the UG Information Bulletin, particularly the section dealing with changes in allotment, reporting, upgradation and withdrawal (resignation) of an allotted seat.

The counselling authority has also advised candidates to regularly visit the official MCC website for subsequent notifications, schedules and other updates.

Candidates should rely only on the official MCC portal for the latest information and avoid acting on unverified counselling updates circulating on social media.