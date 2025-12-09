MCC Releases NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the dates for round 5 and round 6 counselling on its official website. The MCC NEET UG round 5 counselling registration link is open at mcc.nic.in in accordance with the schedule. Before 3 PM on December 10, 2025, students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam can complete and submit the counselling registration form online. On the other hand, the fee payment link will be operational until December 10 at 6 PM.

NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule: Important dates

Round 5

Registration: December 9–10, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: December 9–11, 2025

Allotment Result: December 12, 2025

Round 6

Registration: December 20–22, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: December 20–22, 2025

Allotment Result: December 24, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule: Steps to register

To apply for Round 5, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 5 link on the main page.

Step 3: On a new page that appears, candidates must enter their registration details.

Step 4: Once you're done, log into the account.

Step 5: Fill out the application and make the necessary payment.

Step 6: Click the submit button to download the website.

Step 7: Keep a copy on paper in case you need it at a later time.

Only the BDS and BSC Nursing programs are subject to round 5 and round 6 counselling processes at MCC. MCC does not currently offer admission to the MBBS program through NEET UG counselling 2025 for round 5 and round 6 counselling processes.

For further pertinent information, candidates should go to the MCC's official website.