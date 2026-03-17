MCC Releases NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment on the official website at mcc.nic.in . It has also released a notification stating that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. It further added that the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

The notice also advises Candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

As per the official notification, any discrepancy in the results may be immediately reported to MCC of DGHS by 11:00 AM of March 18 through email on the Email ID at mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as 'Final.'

Check Official Notice Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Counselling Schedule

Qualified candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 counselling schedule below:

Round 1

Processing of Seat Allotment: March 17, 2026

Result Announcement: March 18, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: March 19 to March 25, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: How To Downlaod NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment

Candidates can access the NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment

By following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Super Speciality” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Navigate to the “Current Events” section

Step 4: Click on the link for NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result.

Step 5: The result PDF of NEET SS 2025 Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on your screen

Direct Link To Check NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: How To Downlaod NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Results

MCC will release the NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result tomorrow on the official website at mcc.nic.in . Candidates can check out the steps below to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Super Speciality” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Navigate to the “Current Events” section

Step 4: Click on the link for NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result.

Step 5: The result PDF of NEET SS 2025 Counselling 2025 Round 1 will be opened on your screen

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: What’s Next

After the declaration of the NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result, candidates will have to report to colleges from March 19 to March 25, 2026. In case if the candidates is not satisfied with the allotment of college, they can select the option to upgrade their seat in the NEET SS round 2 allotment



NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: Documents Required For Allotment

Class

MCC issued Provisional seat allotment letter

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card and NEET SS 2025 Result/Scorecard

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate and MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Higher Secondary Certificate/ Birth Certificate as proof of birth

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 2: Counselling Schedule

Round 2

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 26 and March 27, 2026

Registration Window: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 29, 2026, to April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Check the official NEET SS Counselling Schedule Here

Check the official NEET SS Notification Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Course-Wise Seat Withdrawal

Earlier the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had issued an official notice on the withdrawal of 12 super-speciality (SS) seats from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat matrix. As per the official website, the seats have been removed as per information received from the institute.

The Seats are removed for the following colleges:

Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, Chennai

Course: DNBSS Cardio Thoracic Surgery (DCTS)

Seats Removed: 1

Government Medical College, Srinagar (Karan Nagar)

Course: DNBSS Cardiology (DCRD)

Seats Removed: 3

Government Medical College, Srinagar (Karan Nagar)

Course: DNBSS Gastroenterology (DGTY)

Seats Removed: 4

Government Medical College, Srinagar (Karan Nagar)

Course: DNBSS Neurosurgery (DNSY)

Seats Removed: 2

Government Medical College, Srinagar (Karan Nagar)

Course: DNBSS Paediatric Surgery (DPDS)

Seats Removed: 2

Total Seats Removed - 12 Seats

