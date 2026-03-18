MCC Releases NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result At mcc.nic.in; Check Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Final Seat Allotment on the official website at mcc.nic.in . The NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Final Seat Allotment can be accessed by navigating to the current section on the homepage and clicking on the link.

The reporting process has already commenced for Round 1 of SS Counselling as per the statement released on the MCC official website. Candidates can visit the college and confirm the seat allocation with proper documents. The last day to report to the college is March 25.

According to the official notification, any discrepancy in the results must be immediately reported to the MCC of DGHS by 11:00 AM on March 18 via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as 'Final'.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Counselling Schedule

Qualified candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 counselling schedule below:

Round 1

Processing of Seat Allotment: March 17, 2026

Result Announcement: March 18, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: March 25, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: How To Download NEET SS 2025 Counselling Final Round 1 Results

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the “Super Speciality” tab

Step 3: Locate the “Current Events” section

Step 4: Click on the link for NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result.

Step 5: The result PDF will be opened on your screen

Direct Link To Download NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Final Result

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: Documents Required For Allotment

MCC issued Provisional seat allotment letter

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card

NEET SS 2025 Result/Scorecard

MBBS Degree Certificate and MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Higher Secondary Certificate/ Birth Certificate as proof of birth

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 2: Counselling Schedule

Round 2

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 26 and March 27, 2026

Registration Window: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 29, 2026, to April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Check the official NEET SS Counselling Schedule Here