MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Result Out At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Result Out At mcc.nic.in | Image: Canva

The MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 3 seat allocation results have been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NEET UG round 3 allotment results are available for download on mcc.nic.in. In the NEET UG round 3 counselling, 4,687 MBBS and BDS seats have been allocated.

In order to verify their documents and finish the admissions process, candidates who have been assigned a seat can obtain the NEET UG allotment letter and visit the college between October 1 and October 9.

183 New MBBS, BDS Seats Added

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 183 new MBBS and BDS seats to the NEET UG 2026 Round 3 counselling process.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round

Candidates who remain without a seat after Round 3 can participate in the next counselling stage, subject to eligibility. Registration and fee payment for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round will be open from October 12 to 14. Choice filling will follow, with the seat allotment result scheduled for October 17.

Important dates

Reporting & Admission: October 1–9, 2026 - Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 can report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission.

Stray Vacancy Registration: October 12–14, 2026 - Registration and fee payment for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round.

Stray Vacancy Result: October 17, 2026 - Stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be announced.

Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Open UG Medical Section: Click on the “UG Medical” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the Allotment Result: Look for the link to the NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result PDF.

Step 4: Open the PDF: Click on the relevant link to view the allotment result.

Step 5: Check Allotment Status: Use the PDF’s search option to find your allotment details.

Step 6: Download the Result: Save the PDF for future reference.

Documents Required