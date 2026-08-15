MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Apply By 2 PM

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration process will closed today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The remaining applicants must go to the website and finish the counselling registration process by the deadline. The deadline for applications is August 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

The online counselling allocation process for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. nursing courses for the academic year 2026 at NEET 15% AIQ and 100% deemed/central universities, AFMC/AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal).

Direct link to register

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration and Payment: August 5 to August 15, 2026

Last date for registration: August 15, 2026, up to 2 PM

Last date for payment: August 15, 2026, up to 5 PM

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 17, 2026

Last date for choice filling: August 17, 2026, up to 6 PM

Choice Locking: August 17, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes: August 26, 2026

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates who have not yet completed the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration can follow these steps:

Step 1: To register, candidates must go to mcc.nic.in, the MKCC's official website.

Step 2: The homepage will have a "New Registration" tab.

Step 3: First, carefully read each of the instructions listed.

Step 4: Your information, including your NEET UG Roll Number, Date of Birth, Parent's Name, and Security Code, must be entered.

Step 5: You will need to choose the password after entering your information.

Step 6: Your registered email address will receive your generated credentials.

Step 7: You must fill out the application by providing your personal, educational, and NEET 2026 results, among other requested information.

Step 8: Upload the scanned versions of your signature and photo.

Step 9: Remember to print the registration page after paying the registration cost.

Direct link to register

Candidates are advised to carefully check the revised MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule and complete each stage within the specified deadline.

