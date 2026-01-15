 MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Key Details Here
MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

MCC has opened NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling registration for All India Quota PG medical seats from January 15. Candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in until January 26. Seat allotment is scheduled for January 27–28.

Thursday, January 15, 2026
MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin round three counselling registration for All India Quota PG medical seats today, January 15, 2026. MCC NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling is open to NEET PG qualified applicants. Students who meet the requirements can register online at mcc.nic.in for the third round of NEET PG counselling in 2025.

The deadline for submitting the online application forms is January 26, 2025. The NEET PG roll number, a working email address, and a mobile number are needed to complete the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 3 registration form.

MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Important dates

Round‑3 counselling registration: January 15, 2026

Round-3 counselling deadline: January 26, 2026

Last to pay the fee: January 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Seat allotment date: January 27 to January 28.

Result out: January 29, 2026

Verification of joined candidates: Febuary 7, 2026.

Stray vacancy/online round: January 15–18, 2026 (tentative)

Stray vacancy result & reporting: January 21–31, 2026 (tentative)

MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to register

To register for NEET PG 2025 counselling, students must take the following actions:

Step 1: Visit MCC's official webpage at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "PG Medical Counselling" link.

Step 3: To obtain login credentials, register with a working email address and mobile number.

Step 4: To complete the NEET PG counselling 2025 application, log in once more.

Step 5: Enter your academic and personal information.

Step 6: Pay the NEET PG 2025 application fee.

Step 7: Before submitting, thoroughly review the form.

MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: What's next?

Students will be allowed to fill out their options if they finish the NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling registration before the deadline. The third round of choices will be filled out and locked until January 26, 2025.

